Violence against Armenian POWs is violation of Geneva Convention – MEP Isabel Santos

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The fact that Armenian prisoners of war are today held in Azerbaijan is unacceptable, Member of the European Parliament (Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats) Isabel Santos from Portugal said at the plenary session of the European Parliament during debates on the Armenian POWs of the Nagorno Karabakh war.

“We see reports that they [Armenian POWs] are subjected to violence and humiliating treatment. This is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention. We demand the release of all prisoners of war without pre-conditions,” Santos said, emphasizing that the November 2020 trilateral agreement must be fully implemented.

She called on the sides to abandon hostile rhetoric and return to the negotiations table by working with the OSCE Minsk Group. “A negotiated political resolution based on the recognition of fundamental rights is the only way to have a peaceful and stable future in the region.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan