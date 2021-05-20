‘We all are Armenians’ – MEP calls for forcing Azerbaijan to return Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Member of European Parliament representing Cyprus Loucas Fourlas calls for standing by the Armenian people and forcing Azerbaijan to return the Armenian prisoners of war.

During a discussion at the EP plenary session relating to the topic of POWs captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, the MEP in his speech reminded that when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev started the war against Nagorno Karabakh with his UAVs, killed Armenians, including the civilian population, and when Azerbaijan and Turkey “were celebrating their crime”, Europe was just standing and looking at it. “Today, although many months have passed, a lot of Armenians are still in the hands of Aliyev. Azerbaijan refuses to return them to their families”, the MEP said.

“Let’s not wait, let’s not wait for Aliyev to return the captives, he will not do that, we must force him [to do that]. I call on you to save Europe’s dignity, I call on you to stand by the Armenian people and call for the return of Armenians to their families. We all are Armenians”, the MEP stated.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan