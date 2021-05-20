EPP Vice-Chair urges Azerbaijan to provide ECHR with necessary information about Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian servicemen and civilians captured during the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani war and after that must be immediately released without preconditions, Vice-Chair of the European People’s Party (EPP), MEP representing Bulgaria Andrey Kovatchev said during the discussion at the EP plenary session relating to the POWs captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war.

“Baku should refrain from applying any arbitrary detention and must fully implement the trilateral agreement which envisages exchange of all prisoners of war, captives and other detained persons”, the MEP said.

He noted that although Azerbaijan is using these persons calling them criminals or terrorists, they all are under the protection of the Geneva Convention and the international law and must be returned to their families in accordance with this.

“Azerbaijan must assist the European Court of Human Rights by providing necessary information about the persons it holds and their health condition. That country should refrain from any action torturing these people. An independent and impartial investigation is needed over the violations of the Geneva Convention and the international law, the fundamental accusations about the possible war crimes. In addition, Baku must close the so-called Victory Park which displays mannequins depicting Armenian soldiers”, the MEP said, adding that the existence of that park contributes to maintenance of hatred and harms the establishment of trust between the two countries.

He added that the European Parliament has always tried to be objective. “If we had reliable information that Azerbaijani citizens are being held on the Armenian side, we would have demanded the same from Yerevan – their immediate release without preconditions. Every human life is priceless and must be protected”, Andrey Kovatchev said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan