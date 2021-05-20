POWs must be released without delay – MEP

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian prisoners of war must be immediately released, Member of European Parliament representing France François-Xavier Bellamy said during the discussion at the EP plenary session relating to POWs captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war.

The MEP stated that they have eventually managed to bring this important humanitarian issue to the agenda. He noted that Azerbaijan refuses to say how many POWs it holds, adding that hundreds of families in Armenia still do not know whether their son is dead, alive or is captured.

“Aliyev is speaking about respecting peace. How can we believe in this when today he is violating Armenia’s territory? No diplomacy can justify this abuse of fundamental rights. The prisoners of war must be released without delay”, the MEP said in his remarks.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan