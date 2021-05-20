Borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan must be controlled by border guards – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the process of the control of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borders during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“According to the view of the Armenian side, the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan must be controlled by the border guards. Yes, the Azerbaijani armed forces have crossed Armenia’s border. And for the normal launch of the long-term process I mentioned, the Azerbaijani armed forces must immediately leave Armenia’s territory. In our view, along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, now especially in that particular section, the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces must go back to their permanent deployment positions. And in that sections and later also on the entire border the border guard services should carry out control. But such solution won’t be easy, let’s not give in to illusions”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that during this period the Armenian side has constantly proposed this and continues to propose, “because it’s eventually the solution which will really be a sign for the long-term stability of the region”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan