Azerbaijan has information warfare agents among Armenian political elite, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Azerbaijan has agents among the political elite of Armenia. “Azerbaijan has information warfare agents in the Armenian political elite,” he said during the Cabinet meeting.

“Moreover, the activities of these people isn’t a new thing, these people were first of all publicly inviting Azerbaijan to attack Armenia in 2020. These people, recently, were showing in parliament the trails in the most various areas through which it is most safe to cross the Armenian border. Now these people are assisting Azerbaijan to have the chance to avoid implementing the diplomatic work that we are doing and the diplomatic records that have taken place. We have a very disrespectful against the Armenian society, a paper is being published online which is 90% redacted, and this is presented as evidence that the Armenian government is signing an anti-Armenian document. If that’s so, the sentences of this document should be opened and not redacted, why are you hiding it? And I can’t label these actions anyway else than activities of Azerbaijan’s network of agents of information warfare. I don’t know what terming it has de jure, but this is my political terming,” he said.

Pashinyan said it should be analyzed where these people are obtaining these papers from. “The more I analyze, the only source they could obtain it from is Azerbaijan itself. Trilateral talks are taking place – Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. As much as I analyze, they are getting these papers from Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan said, adding that the video which was originally spread by Azerbaijan and then re-generated by these very same people is nothing but an "undermining activity behind our back".

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan