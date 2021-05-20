Armenia hasn’t discussed and will not discuss corridor issue in unblocking context - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated once again that Armenia has not discussed, is not discussing and will not discuss an issue of corridor in the context of unblocking of regional communications.

At the Cabinet meeting today, he said the opening of regional communications is one of the priorities of the Armenian government.

“I want to draw the attention of all of us to the fact that since 1992 a policy of blocking, in other words, a policy of blocking the communications has been adopted against Armenia. And given this fact we need to understand that the agenda of opening communications is beneficial to Armenia. On the other hand, as we have stated repeatedly, I don’t think that we need to announce this every day, I say this for all times – we have not discussed, are not discussing and will not discuss a corridor logic issue in the context of communications”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan