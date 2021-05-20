Armenian caretaker PM highlights government’s political will on solving NK issue

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights the fact that the international community, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries are more actively speaking about the necessity of finding a long-term political settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan said this is important in the context of a claim according to which the Karabakh issue is solved.

“I think now we already can state that the international community records that the Karabakh issue is not solved and it still needs to be solved. And I want to highlight our government’s political will to go and solve the issue. Why? Because the solution of all these difficult, painful, problematic issues is necessary for us for ruling out war in the long-term perspective and opening an era of peaceful development for the Armenian people”, he said, adding that this is not an easy work, it’s quite a difficult work, a political will is needed here, as well as an open, sincere dialogue with the public is needed. “And we will move on that path”, Pashinyan said.

