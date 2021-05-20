Armenia needs adjustment of borders as much as Azerbaijan does – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the possibility of delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Much is talked about demarcation, delimitation, adjustment of borders. And now they are trying to scare and terrorize the Armenian society also with this fact. I want to say with utmost responsibility, and this is my position, that Armenia needs the border adjustment as much as Azerbaijan does, because adjustment of borders and eventually at some phase the demarcation and delimitation are important security guarantees,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan underscored that people should realize that this is a simple process. “In our region, there isn’t a single post-Soviet country which has finalized the delimitation and demarcation process,” he said.

