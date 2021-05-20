Lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan quits Prosperous Armenia party

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan is leaving the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party.

In a statement released on social media, Zohrabyan said she is quitting her position as secretary general of the BHK and that she’s not going to run for parliament on the BHK proportional list.

The MP said she’ll either be on “the frontlines” in fighting against the government – and more decisive and free in her actions - , or she'll engage in public-political life.

“Today there is already a new dangerous document being circulated, which unfortunately will become a new November 9 [Karabakh armistice deal],” Zohrabyan said, referring to an undisclosed document which the prime minister also mentioned during the Cabinet meeting. “This disaster must be stopped. I have several proposals which I will discuss with my friends before making a final decision.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan