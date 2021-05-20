Pashinyan says positions of int’l partners and Armenia are the same: Azerbaijani forces must leave Armenian territory

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Major diplomatic work has been carried out and is being carried out after the recent incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s territory, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting today, presenting the activities aimed at condemning the Azerbaijani actions and withdrawing its troops from the Armenian territory.

“One of the key evidence of this is also the fact that today the foreign minister is not attending the Cabinet session because our colleagues of foreign ministry are engaged in this work at this moment. I would like to state that I consider the diplomatic work of this moment effective. And not only the foreign ministry, but also the defense ministry, the deputy prime ministers work on this direction”, he said, calling this work successful because, according to him, the positions of international partners and Armenia are the same in fact, that is the Azerbaijani armed forces must leave Armenia’s territory.

Recently, on May 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces have illegally crossed into Armenia’s territory, in particular the Sev Lake in Syunik province. Thanks to the actions of the Armenian side, some of the Azerbaijani forces have returned back to their initial positions, but some Azeri troops still remain in some border sections of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces. Negotiations over the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces are taking place.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan