Lavrov calls his meeting with Blinken constructive

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken constructive, reports TASS.

“The conversation seemed to me constructive. There is an understanding of the need to overcome the unhealthy situation that developed between Moscow and Washington in previous years”, the Russian Foreign Minister said following talks with his American counterpart.

Moscow confirmed its readiness to hold the dialogue on strategic stability with the US and to discuss all aspects and factors influencing it, Washington did not reject such a concept, Russian Foreign Minister noted.

“Today we confirmed our proposal to start a dialogue, considering all aspects, all factors affecting strategic stability: nuclear, non-nuclear, offensive, defensive. I have not seen a rejection of such a concept, but experts still have to work on it”, he said.