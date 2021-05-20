Encroachment against Armenia’s sovereign territory unacceptable – caretaker defense minister

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Encroachments against Armenia’s sovereign territories are absolutely unacceptable, and the Azerbaijani armed forces must return to their initial positions, Armenian caretaker defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said during a telephone conversation with Russian defense minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian defense ministry reported.

During the phone talk Mr. Harutyunyan presented to his Russian counterpart the current situation caused by the provocations of the Azerbaijani forces, as well as the actions of the Armenian side. Both officials emphasized the necessity of the peaceful solution of the issue.

The Armenian and Russian defense ministers also discussed the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh and regional security-related issues.

Recently, on May 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces have illegally crossed into Armenia’s territory, in particular the Sev Lake in Syunik province. Thanks to the actions of the Armenian side, some of the Azerbaijani forces have returned back to their initial positions, but some Azeri troops still remain in some border sections of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces. Negotiations over the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces are taking place.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan