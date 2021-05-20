Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke over the phone in the evening of May 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

According to the readout, Harutyunyan and Shoygu discussed the regional situation and the implementation of the objectives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as other issues of bilateral interest.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan