Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 May

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-05-21

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-05-21

LONDON, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 May:

The price of aluminum up by 0.79% to $2498.50, copper price up by 2.07% to $10496.50, lead price up by 1.41% to $2226.50, nickel price up by 2.43% to $18159.00, tin price up by 0.90% to $30152.00, zinc price up by 3.73% to $3085.00, molybdenum price up by 0.94% to $30710.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration