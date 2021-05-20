LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-05-21
LONDON, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 May:
The price of aluminum up by 0.79% to $2498.50, copper price up by 2.07% to $10496.50, lead price up by 1.41% to $2226.50, nickel price up by 2.43% to $18159.00, tin price up by 0.90% to $30152.00, zinc price up by 3.73% to $3085.00, molybdenum price up by 0.94% to $30710.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
