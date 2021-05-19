Putin, Pashinyan share opinion on methodology of solving the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan presented the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, emphasizing that the Azerbaijani troops, against all the norms of the international law, have violated the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Pashinyan thanked for the efforts made by Russia aimed at the regional peace and stability.

The interlocutors shared opinion on the ways and methodology of solving the situation.