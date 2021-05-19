President Sarkissian calls on army, NSS to take toughest measures against encroachments on Armenia's territory

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a statement, calling on the Defense Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the National Security Service to make all possible efforts and take the toughest measures against the encroachments on Armenia's territorial integrity and border violations.

ARMENPRESS reports, the statement runs as follows,

''Dear compatriots,

During these days, for obvious reasons, we are all focused on our borders. The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the Armenian border in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces and it's already a few days they are illegally situated in our country.

In the current situation, the unconditional responsibility of the state and state structures to bring the country out of the crisis is especially important, particularly, in terms of ensuring security.

I call on the Defense Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the National Security Service to make all possible efforts and take the toughest measures against the encroachments on Armenia's territorial integrity and border violations.

No less important is the use of our diplomatic arsenal with all its might. Strengthening Armenia's international preputation, cooperation with international partners and deepening allied relations are a necessity. These relations must be built on a realistic, targetted agenda. It is necessary to launch the whole toolkit of both traditional and public diplomacy, to involve the Diaspora, to use all the resources.

The existing situation and our approach and response must be understandable to our international partners.

The society must be timely and accurately informed about the processes taking place, being sure that they are protected, that the state, regardless of political or other factors, carries out its functions.

Dear compatriots, In the current situation, national unity is again imperative: Armenia, Artsakh, Diaspora. Only then can we solve security, economic, domestic and all other problems. We must realize that we have one border, the border of the Homeland.

As a state and nation, we must have one and the same national agenda. Each of us, in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, must act within the framework of that common agenda. Only a strong, stable, united, Armenia can represent and defend the interests of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people''.