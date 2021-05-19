CSTO attentively following situation in Armenia’s Syunik – Stanislav Zas

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO is attentively monitoring the developments in the bordering areas of Armenia's Syunik Province, ARMENPRESS reports CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas said.

He informed that the situation will be thoroughly during the May 19 session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states. Zas said that they welcome negotiations that have started between the sides under the Russian mediation, as well as the reaching of the agreement on withdrawing some of the units.

''We see here prospects for establishing lasting peace here. There are no shootings here any more, but the situation remains tense’’, Zas said.