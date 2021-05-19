Armenia never discussed and will never discuss anything in the logic of corridor – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. A consultation took place today chaired by caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on economic issues.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, before starting the consultation, Nikol Pashinyan referred to the situation in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces.

‘’The Defense Ministry provides information to the public on daily basis. The situation is stable but tense, and I have to emphasize, unacceptable for us, because our position is clear and unequivocal – the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces must withdraw from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Of course, our Armed Forces carry out tactical maneuver, but our position is that this situation should be solved by diplomatic means, peacefully. This is our priority approach and goal.

You know that we have applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization for implementing some of its functions'', Pashinyan said, noting that though the processes do not go on at desired pace, the CSTO has the security tools and the Armenian side will continue making constant efforts for putting them into operation. ''We will also continue our diplomatic efforts for providing the international community complete information and increasing the international pressure on Azerbaijan'', Pashinyan said, adding that the works with Armenia's strategic ally Russia will continue. ''You know that I have turned to the Russian President for assistance and consultations in this direction will also continue'', he said.

Speaking about the activities of Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan named them unconstructive. ''They are taking measures for increasing regional tensions. Our assessment is that by this act they are trying to thwart the implementation of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 statements. I want to remind that the statements are about the opening of regional communications and solution of transit cargo issues. I want to emphasize that the Republic of Armenia is not only interested in the opening of the regional communications, but we consider this one of our economic priorities. But I want to emphasize once again that Armenia has never and will never discuss anything in the logic of the ''corridor''. We are speaking about the opening of regional infrastructures'', caretaker Prime Minister Pashinyan said, expressing surprise over the Azerbaijani provocation, which took place in a period when it seemed that the trilateral commission led by the Deputy PMs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was carrying out quite constructive and effective works.