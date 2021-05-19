Ombudsman presents violations of Armenian border residents’ rights to CoE Human Rights Commissioner

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan had an urgent discussion with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović during which he presented the gross violations of the rights of the Armenian citizens, firstly the border residents which was caused by the recent illegal advancement of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Tatoyan also presented the results of the fact-finding activities of his Office carried out in Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces on May 14 and 15.

The Ombudsman’s Office stated that the additional details of the human rights violations will be submitted to international organizations in separate reports.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan