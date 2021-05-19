India calls on Azerbaijan to pull back forces amid border incursion into Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. India follows, with concern, the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the spokesperson of the Indian ministry of external affairs said in response to media queries.

“Border incursions through military movements can destabilize the situation and lead to renewed hostilities. We call upon the transgressing side to pull back forces immediately and cease any further provocation.

India has always stood for peaceful resolution of bilateral disputes through political and diplomatic means. Peace and stability in the South Caucasus region is important from the regional security perspective”, the spokesperson said.

Recently, on May 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces have illegally crossed into Armenia’s territory, in particular the Sev Lake in Syunik province. Thanks to the actions of the Armenian side, some of the Azerbaijani forces have returned back to their initial positions, but some Azeri troops still remain in some border sections of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces. Negotiations over the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces are taking place.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan