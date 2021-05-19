Azerbaijani side fails to show up at planned negotiations – Armenian military

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side did not show up to the negotiations that were planned to resume today over the resolution of the border situation which was created after Azeri troops breached the Armenian border on May 12, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The negotiations were scheduled for 14:00, May 19, and the Azerbaijani side failed to appear.

“Despite the earlier agreement, the Azerbaijani side did not come to the negotiations,” the defense ministry said.

