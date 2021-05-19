Azeri troops must pull back from Armenian sovereign territory before delimitation and demarcation begins – Yerevan says

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. In response to Russia’s proposal to launch delimitation and demarcation works, Armenia has emphasized the necessity of the Azeri troops withdrawing from Armenian sovereign territory before starting that work, and then only the conditions will be created for such discussions, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS when asked to present Armenia’s position on Russia’s proposal to start the delimitation and demarcation work between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We highly appreciate the Russian side’s efforts for contributing to the resolution of the situation, by expressing readiness to continue close cooperation, at the same time we underscore that the complete preservation of territorial integiry cannot be subject of discussion for the Republic of Armenia. We note that the Azerbaijani side’s latest actions are explicitly aimed at not implementing its own obligations assumed under the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 statements by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan,” he added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan