Banking system’s profits amount approximately 20 billion drams in Q1

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. As of Q1 2021 the Armenian banking system has ensured 19,4 billion drams in profit, according to the Union of Banks of Armenia Executive Director Seyran Sargsyan.

He noted, however, that the figure dropped 16,9% compared to 2020’s same period.








