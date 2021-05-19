Report-resolution reaffirming recognition of Genocide to be put up to voting in European Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. A report-resolution over Turkey will be put up to voting in the European Parliament on May 19, according to which the EP reaffirms it calls for recognizing the Armenian Genocide. It also calls on Turkey to refrain from any anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech and fully respect its commitments on preserving the Armenian culture, the Armenian Embassy in Belgium told Armenpress.

“On May 19, during the plenary session the European Parliament in its report relating to Turkey is reaffirming its calls for recognizing the Armenian Genocide. It also calls on Turkey to refrain from any anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech and fully respect its commitments on protecting the Armenian culture. The report also makes several references to Turkey’s negative role in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, the Armenian Embassy said in a statement.

The report-resolution condemns the fact that Turkey, instead of stopping the hostilities and calling for resumption of peaceful negotiations under the OSCE Minsk Group, has unconditionally supported Azerbaijan’s military actions, contributed to their continuation, thus leading to the escalation of tension. It also condemns the transfer of foreign militants by Turkey from Syria and other sites to Nagorno Karabakh.

The resolution calls on the Turkish government to protect the rights of ethnic and religious minorities living in Turkey, including ethnic Armenian citizens and Christians, and to immediately adopt a comprehensive legislation that will ban discrimination.

The voting will take place today in the evening.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan