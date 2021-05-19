COVID-19: Armenia reports 229 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. 229 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,368, the ministry of healthcare reports.

286 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 209,508.

The death toll has risen to 4357 (11 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3591 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 18.

The number of active cases is 6436.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1067 (3 new such cases).

