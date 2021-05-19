Amid reinforcements and severed supply lines, only reasonable solution for Azeri troops is to pull back - Defense Min.

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military says the situation at the border with Azerbaijan remains unchanged.

“The situation created after the May 12 and 13 provocations committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in some border sections of the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik did not undergo any significant changes as of the morning of May 19. In all directions where the provocations took place, the terrain, the Azerbaijani troops and their potential supply lines remain under the complete control of the Armenian forces. Moreover, in the last two days additional units of the Armenian military were deployed in the area, completely depriving the Azerbaijani troops even from theoretically taking any action, leaving their withdrawal to their original positions as their only reasonable solution to the situation. Nevertheless, negotiations over a peaceful resolution of the issue are still ongoing. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is hopeful that these talks will give desirable result and the situation will be resolved peacefully. At the same time, as announced before, in the event of absence of a solution in reasonable timeframes the Armenian Armed Forces reserve the right to solve the issue by another option, including by force,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

