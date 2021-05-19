Russia ready to act as mediator for solving Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia has proposed to assist the launch of delimitation and demarcation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on May 19.

He informed that the informal meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers has started on May 18 during which the participants observed the request of the Armenian partners and discussed the relations between Yerevan and Baku based on that request.

“According to a preliminary agreement with the sides, the Russian Federation has proposed to assist the launch of the delimitation and demarcation process, as well as to come up with an initiative of creating an Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for that purpose, where Russia can participate as a consultant, as well as a mediator”, FM Lavrov said.

