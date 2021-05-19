LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-05-21

LONDON, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 May:

The price of aluminum stood at $2479.00, copper price stood at $10283.50, lead price stood at $2195.50, nickel price stood at $17728.00, tin price stood at $29884.00, zinc price stood at $2974.00, molybdenum price stood at $30424.00, cobalt price down by 1.01% to $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.