Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively calm, negotiations continue – MoD

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The situation after the provocations carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on May 12 and 13 has not changed as of the evening of May 18. The situation is relatively calm.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the Ministry emphasizes the need for a peaceful settlement of the issue, highly appreciates the efforts made by various countries and international organizations in that direction, taking into account their calls for a peaceful solution. In this regard, the talks launched on May 14 still continue.

However, in case of an absence of a peaceful settlement within a reasonable time, that is, in case the Azerbaijani military does not return to their initial positions without preconditions, the Armed Forces of Armenia reserve the right to resolve the issue by other means, including force.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia once again declares that any encroachment on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia is absolutely unacceptable, the Azerbaijani military must leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia.