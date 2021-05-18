Armenian delegation to participate in EAEU member states-Egypt negotiations in Moscow
20:32, 18 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Governmental delegation will participate in the 4th stage of negotiations between the EAEU member states and Egypt on free trade agreement, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed the relevent decision.
The delegation will be led by Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan. The visit will take place from May 25-27.
