Armenia submits inter-state complaint against Turkey to ECHR

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Government of the Republic of Armenia submitted on May 9 an Inter-State Application against Turkey to the European Court of Human Rights claiming a number of Convention violations by Turkey by means of recruiting and transporting Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan and providing military support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day war, ARMENPRESS reports, the Armenian representation to the ECHR issued a statement.

In particular, the Armenian Government claims that during the 44-day war Turkey has violated the right to life, prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment, the right to liberty, the right to property, the right to personal and family life, as well as a number of other Convention rights of the population of Artsakh and Armenia.

The Government has submitted extensive evidence with regard to the recruitment and transfer of Syrian mercenaries by Turkey to the Republic of Azerbaijan, evidence regarding the supply of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to the Azerbaijani army, as well as other evidence on its involvement to the war.