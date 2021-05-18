Russian foreign ministry considers launch of delimitation a long-term solution to Armenia- Azerbaijan border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Russian foreign ministry’s Information department has released a statement today over the recent developments on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenpress presents the statement:

“We continue closely monitoring the situation related to the border incident between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Russian side supports Yerevan and Baku in reducing the tension within the frames of regular contacts at the highest and high levels. Operational communication is maintained over the military and border services of our countries.

We reaffirm the need for strict observance of the ceasefire regime, as well as the unconditional fulfillment of the other provisions of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 statements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

We believe that such incidents need to be solved exclusively with peaceful, negotiated means. We see the launch of delimitation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a long-term solution, with its subsequent demarcation. The Russian Federation is ready to contribute in every possible way to the consistent settlement of the situation in the South Caucasus”.

