Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-05-21

YEREVAN, 18 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.36 drams to 521.55 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.80 drams to 637.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.71 drams to 740.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 240.31 drams to 31083.25 drams. Silver price up by 6.06 drams to 462.97 drams. Platinum price up by 2.58 drams to 20574.61 drams.