Russian deputy FM, Iranian Ambassador discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation
15:05, 18 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko met with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, the Russian foreign ministry reports.
The officials discussed the relevant issues of the regional agenda, including the situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
