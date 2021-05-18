Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 May

Russian deputy FM, French Ambassador discuss NK conflict settlement

Russian deputy FM, French Ambassador discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, including that around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

The meeting took place on May 18.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration