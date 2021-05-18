Inflation to start dropping at yearend and reach targeted 4% - says cenbank governor

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Inflation trends are temporary and short-term in nature, at yearend inflation will drop and reach the central bank’s targeted 4% indicator, Central Bank governor Martin Galstyan said at the parliamentary committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs while presenting the cenbank’s annual report.

He added that despite a certain increase of inflation and inflation expectations, these are assessed as manageable and are mostly anchored also as a result of cenbank’s response. At the same time, surveys show that uncertainties among the society over the inflation trajectory could cause risks of further acceleration of inflation expectations. Galstyan said that therefore the cenbank’s fiscal policy will be consistent in neutralizing these risks, by maximally not harming the recovery process of the domestic demand.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan