Ex-minister Gagik Beglaryan arrested at airport upon arrival from Moscow

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Former minister of transport and communication and the former mayor of Yerevan Gagik Beglaryan was arrested by police on May 17 at the Yerevan airport upon his arrival on board a plane from Moscow.

Beglaryan was on the wanted list on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power since March 2020.

He was transferred into custody of the national security service, police said. 

Other details weren’t immediately available.

