BHK reveals electoral list’s top 3

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) has revealed the top three of its electoral list in the upcoming June 20 snap election.

BHK leader Gagik Tsarukyan will top the list, followed by lawmakers Mikayel Melkumyan and Iveta Tonoyan, BHK MP Arman Abovyan said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








