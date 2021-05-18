Security Council Secretary introduces Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation to Tajik counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan, Chairman of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils Nasrullo Mahmudzoda, Mr. Grigoryan’s Office reports.

Armen Grigoryan presented the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to his Tajik counterpart.

Nasrullo Mahmudzoda highlighted the peaceful solution of the issue and expressed readiness to support in implementing the mechanisms aimed at settling the matter.

Armen Grigoryan attached importance to the upcoming session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers as a beneficial platform for discussing the issue.

During the phone talk Mr. Grigoryan noted that the demands of the Azerbaijani side have no factual ground, stressing the importance of quick and complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops from the Armenian territories.

Nasrullo Mahmudzoda in turn stated that the President of Tajikistan, which is a member of the CSTO, has already gave respective instructions over this matter on the sidelines of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan