LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-05-21
09:09, 18 May, 2021
LONDON, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 May:
The price of aluminum up by 0.67% to $2479.00, copper price up by 0.43% to $10283.50, lead price up by 1.53% to $2195.50, nickel price up by 1.69% to $17728.00, tin price up by 2.06% to $29884.00, zinc price up by 1.14% to $2974.00, molybdenum price up by 3.76% to $30424.00, cobalt price down by 1.21% to $44095.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
