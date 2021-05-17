Armenia’s Security Council Head, CSTO Gen.-Sec discuss CSTO mechanisms for solving border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with Secretary General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas, during which they focused on the border escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Grigoryan presented to Zas the current situation on the border.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan emphasized that the claims and aspirations of the Azerbaijani side have no grounds.

The sides discussed the CSTO mechanisms for solving the situation quickly and comprehensively.

Stanislav Zas assured that he will actively foster the measures aimed at a peaceful solution within limits of his responsibilities.