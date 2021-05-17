French FM calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to reach agreement on withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian calls on Baku and Yerevan to reach an agreement over the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the territory of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the French Foreign Ministry said based on the phone conversations with Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs.

‘’On the occasion of the recent escalation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Jean-Yves Le Drian reminded about the deep concern of France and France’s commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia. France attentively monitors the situation and calls on the sides to continue the dialogue for ensuring the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces from the territory of Armenia’’, the Ministry said.