Moscow to make all efforts for peaceful solution of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – MoD

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on May 17.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Harutyunyan presented to his Russian counterpart the situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation. The Armenian Defense Minister informed that despite some Azerbaijani servicemen have returned to their initial positions as a result of the negotiations, some of them continue to remain in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, which means that the issue has not been solved yet. Vagharshak Harutyunyan assessed the encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia inadmissible, stressing that the future developments of the situation can lead to unpredictable developments.

The Russian Defense Minister assured that the issue is in the focus of the military-political leadership of Russia and that official Moscow will make all necessary efforts for a peaceful solution of the situation.