Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-05-21

YEREVAN, 17 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.57 drams to 521.91 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.76 drams to 634.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.49 drams to 736.10 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 240.12 drams to 30842.94 drams. Silver price up by 6.38 drams to 456.91 drams. Platinum price up by 347.09 drams to 20572.03 drams.