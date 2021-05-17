Armenian caretaker defense minister, Russian Border Service director discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a phone conversation today with Director of the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, Colonel-General Igor Konstantinov, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the cooperation between the Armenian defense ministry and the Russian Border Service’s “Armenia” troops which carry out border guard service in Armenia were discussed during the telephone conversation.

