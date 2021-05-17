Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 May

President Sarkissian signs law on granting pardon to draft evaders

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed on May 17 the bill on granting pardon to draft evaders, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The government-backed bill was approved by parliament at the second reading with 83 votes in favor on May 6.

The pardon will be granted to those who evaded service before September 27, 2020 – the day when the 2020 Artsakh War began, and who are above the age of 27 (35 for reserve officers).

Those who are fugitives under the respective article of the penal code will also be granted pardon.

 

