CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s Council session to be held on July 1

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly will be held on July 1, Spokesperson of the Russian State Duma, Chairman of the CSTO PA Vyavheslav Volodin said during the meeting with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, reports TASS.

“It’s understandable that the pandemic is leaving its trace. But, it’s gradually mitigating. Therefore, I hope we will meet soon also on the sidelines of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, which will take place on July 1”, he said.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Vyacheslav Volodin discussed the Armenian-Russian relations, as well as the situation around Nagorno Karabakh. “Our relations are developing within the frames of inter-parliamentary contacts”, Volodin said, adding that the Russian President has done a lot for stopping the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In his turn Speaker Mirzoyan noted that Armenia and Russia have special relations based on centuries-old history. “These are relations of strategic partners, allies. I am sure that no one questions that these relations will develop and strengthen more dynamically”, the Armenian Speaker of Parliament said.

The CSTO Council session is expected to be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

CSTO member states are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan