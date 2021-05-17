Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 May

Most humanitarian aid sent to Armenia came from US, China and France

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. 501.4 tons of humanitarian aid, worth 5 million 209.3 thousand dollars, have been delivered to Armenia in January-March 2021, according to the data released by the Statistical Committee.

In January-March 2021 the humanitarian aid delivered to Armenia increased by 8.2% compared to the same period of 2020. Most of the humanitarian aid came from the United States – worth 1 million 247.4 thousand USD, which is an increase of 90.1% compared to the same period of 2020. The next country is China which sent a humanitarian aid worth 1 million 109.5 thousand USD, which increased by 99% compared to January-March 2020. Then comes France with a total of 564.4 thousand USD humanitarian aid, which increased 3.1 times compared to January-March 2020.

The humanitarian aid from Spain has greatly increased, 21.9 times, comprising 429.7 thousand USD, then comes Netherlands – 306.1 thousand USD, Italy, Germany, etc.

Most of the humanitarian aid sent to Armenia were woven items, followed by industrial products, then chemical and industrial chemistry-related products, equipment and devices, etc.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








