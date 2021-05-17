Caretaker FM Aivazian to participate in session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will participate in the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on May 19, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan
